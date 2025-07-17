Israel: Parties scramble for positions after ultra-Orthodox leave coalition

Recommended -

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition is undergoing a major crisis after the withdrawal of the Orthodox parties Shas and United Torah Judaism from the government this week. These parties left the coalition in protest against the government's failure to codify in law the traditional military exemption granted to the ultra-Orthodox community. This defection turns the executive into a minority government with 50 seats out of 120 in the Knesset, Israel's parliament.

Redistribution of portfolios

The vacancy of ministerial posts held by religious parties is already triggering a battle within the remaining coalition. National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir reportedly demanded the Interior and Housing ministries, the latter being strategic for his plan to reduce the cost of land in the Negev and Galilee intended for reservists.

For his part, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich is demanding that a member of his party be appointed as chairman of the Finance Committee, a position currently held by a Likud member of parliament. Netanyahu's circle is also considering giving him the Ministry of Religious Affairs. At the same time, several Likud ministers have made requests to obtain the portfolios of Health, Labor, and Social Affairs.

A controversial bill

The rupture finds its origin in disagreements over a bill regulating the military exemption of the Orthodox community. The proposed text notably planned for the conscription of 5,700 young Orthodox men in the first year, compared to the originally planned 4,800. It also established sanctions of up to 30 years, including the revocation of driver's licenses and the military’s control over travel permits abroad.

These provisions, deemed unacceptable by the religious parties, provoked their anger, particularly against Likud lawmaker Yuli Edelstein, chairman of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee. The ultra-Orthodox parties accuse him of having "brazenly lied to the public" and of "deceiving the negotiating teams, the rabbis, the reservists, and the military officials."

A precarious balance

This political crisis comes as Israel and Hamas are negotiating a US-backed ceasefire proposal for the Gaza Strip, all the while the weight of reservist military service takes its toll on Israel society. Netanyahu now finds himself in a particularly delicate position, leading a minority government in the midst of war, which significantly undermines his political and diplomatic leeway.