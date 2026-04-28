Israel: President's Office invites parties for talks to explore plea deal options in Netanyahu case

The legal adviser to Israeli President Herzog, Attorney Michal Tzuk, has formally invited the parties involved in the legal cases of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to enter negotiations aimed at reaching potential agreements.

In a statement issued Tuesday, the President’s Office said the initiative is intended to explore the possibility of advancing understandings between the sides, describing the move as a preliminary step before any consideration of a presidential pardon request.

“This process is meant to examine the possibility of promoting agreements and constitutes only an initial stage before the president holds a discussion on the pardon request itself,” the statement read. The parties were urged to attend the talks “as soon as possible, with an open heart and in good faith.”

Officials also clarified that agreeing to participate in the discussions does not imply consent to any legal position or outcome currently under dispute in court.

According to the statement, Herzog, after consultations with his legal adviser, believes that efforts to reach negotiated agreements should be exhausted before he considers exercising his authority regarding any pardon request related to Netanyahu.

The President’s Office emphasized the broader value of dialogue, noting that reconciliatory negotiations are widely viewed as an effective and appropriate mechanism, particularly in cases that carry significant public and political implications.