Israel’s AG orders PM to justify Ben Gvir's role, claiming he’s abusing power

The government’s legal advisor, Gali Baharav-Miara, submitted her position to the Supreme Court on Thursday in response to petitions seeking the removal of National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

Baharav-Miara called for a conditional injunction requiring Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to justify why he has not dismissed Ben-Gvir, arguing that the minister is overstepping his authority and improperly influencing the Israeli police.

According to the legal advisor, these actions threaten the independence of law enforcement and undermine core democratic principles.

In a 69-page filing, Baharav-Miara outlined instances in which she says Ben-Gvir has consistently disregarded court rulings and violated guidelines he agreed to with the Justice Ministry. The document highlights concerns over his interference in sensitive police matters, including arrests, use of force, privacy regulations, and the handling of demonstrations.

“These actions compromise the impartiality of the police, endanger the state, violate human rights, and constitute a serious breach of lawful police authority in a democratic society,” Baharav-Miara wrote. She stressed that Netanyahu must explain his inaction in the face of these alleged violations.

https://x.com/i/web/status/2006788074563580417 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Ben-Gvir responded angrily on X, calling the AG “a criminal” and dismissing the petition as meaningless.