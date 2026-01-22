Israel’s Arab parties agree to run as a unified bloc ahead of upcoming elections

Arab political parties in Israel announced Thursday that they have reached a preliminary agreement to revive the Joint List, following a meeting of Arab leaders in the city of Sakhnin.

The parties involved—the United Arab List, the Hadash–Ta’al alliance, and the National Democratic Assembly—signed a commitment document aimed at preparing a unified electoral list for the upcoming Knesset elections.

MP Ayman Odeh confirmed that the move came in response to popular pressure stemming from Sakhnin and the broader Arab community.

https://x.com/i/web/status/2014413913463599411 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The signing marks the start of formal negotiations between the parties, though it does not yet guarantee the success of the Joint List’s reformation.

Sources said upcoming discussions will focus on organizational and political matters, including candidate selection and the electoral program, amid differing views among the parties.

The development comes amid growing calls within the Arab community for unified political representation to address rising concerns over violence, crime, and social challenges.

The agreement follows a wave of protests that began in Sakhnin and spread across Arab towns, highlighting community demands for greater safety and political influence.