Israel’s Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer resigns

Ron Dermer, Israel’s Minister of Strategic Affairs, announced his resignation to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday, ending a tenure marked by crises and critical diplomatic efforts.

In his resignation letter, Dermer reflected on the government’s legacy, writing that it would be remembered “both for the attack of October 7th and for the management of the two-year, seven-front war that followed it.” He expressed gratitude to Netanyahu for entrusting him with “the most significant issues Israel is facing at this critical hour,” and praised “the courage of our soldiers, the determination of our people, and your unique leadership.”

Dermer also noted that in the future, when the political battles and media coverage fade, Israelis will recognize that “in its darkest hour, it had worthy leaders.”

Opposition leader Yair Lapid thanked Dermer, acknowledging their disagreements but praising his dedication to Israel. “I have never doubted that he is a Zionist and a patriot who wants what is best for the country,” Lapid said.

Prime Minister Netanyahu had previously announced in September that Dermer would step down, commending his contributions over the past three years, including leading negotiations for the release of hostages, which culminated in agreements helping to end the war.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich lauded Dermer’s service, saying, “Ron Dermer is absolutely the right man in the right place. The people of Israel owe you deep gratitude, and I have no doubt that in any position you choose, the security and future of Israel will always be foremost in your mind.”

Dermer’s resignation marks the close of a pivotal chapter in Israeli politics, during which he navigated both national security challenges and international diplomacy at the highest levels.