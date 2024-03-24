Israel's political crisis over ultra-Orthodox conscription grows

Benny Gantz, a member of Israel's war cabinet, said on Sunday he would quit the national emergency government should proposed legislation that continues to exempt ultra-Orthodox Jews from mandatory military service be ratified into law.

"The nation cannot accept it, the Knesset must not vote for it, and my colleagues and I will not be members of the emergency government should such legislation pass in the Knesset," Gantz said.

Gantz, a former military chief — who, according to recent polls, enjoys greater popular support than Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — joined the unity government to help manage the war against Hamas after the October 7 massacre.

While Gantz's centrist faction alone would not be able to bring down Netanyahu's coalition, Israel's defence minister has also come out strong against the bill, signaling opposition within Netanyahu's own right-wing Likud.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said earlier in the day that the bill is due to be brought before the cabinet on Tuesday and that he would not support it.

The proposed legislation has not been made public, but according to portions leaked to Israeli media it perpetuates long-disputed military exemptions for ultra-Orthodox Jews, and may even expand them. It also plays down the economic toll of the decades-old policy, which Israel's top economists have repeatedly warned carries a heavy price.