Israel seizes UNRWA compound in Jerusalem under new ban, second site targeted

Israeli authorities took control of the UNRWA compound in the Ma’alot Dafna neighborhood of Jerusalem on Monday morning, following the recent passage of a law banning the agency’s activities in Israel.

The operation, carried out by the Israel Land Authority with police support, marks the first enforcement of the new legislation.

The site, which served as UNRWA’s headquarters in Israel for several years, will now be repurposed for public use. Officials said plans for the compound will preserve its historic building while developing the surrounding area.

A second UNRWA compound in Kafr Aqab is also scheduled for evacuation as part of the Knesset’s decision.

The move comes amid allegations that some UNRWA employees were involved in the October 7 terror attacks and that facilities in Gaza were used to conceal Israeli hostages. Israeli officials have cited these security concerns as justification for the government’s decisive action against the organization.

No injuries or confrontations were reported during the evacuation, and authorities described the operation as orderly. The government has not yet released details on the future development plans for the site.