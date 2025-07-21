Ultra-Orthodox Shas party attempting to keep ministry control despite withdrawal from Knesset

Recommended -

Although it officially left the government last week over the dispute the ultra-Orthodox draft debate, the ultra-Orthodox Shas party is reportedly seeking to maintain informal control over the ministries it previously led, according to coalition sources cited by the public broadcaster Kan.

The party's concerns focus on the possible appointment of Tourism Minister Chaim Katz (Likud) to head several vacated portfolios. Shas fears that he will replace senior officials appointed by the party, thereby compromising its influence over ongoing policies.

Katz has already been appointed interim Housing Minister following the resignation of Yitzhak Goldknopf (United Torah Judaism). In the past, he also temporarily managed ministries held by Otzma Yehudit, Itamar Ben Gvir's party, during their withdrawal in January to protest against a ceasefire agreement in Gaza.

Shas until recently held key ministries: Interior, Health, Social Services, Religious Affairs, Labor, as well as a deputy minister position in Agriculture. Despite the resignation of the ministers, their offices remain largely run by advisers and director generals from Shas, making the relinquishing of power more symbolic than real.

According to Kan, the portfolios should be transferred to Likud ministers. Among the names mentioned, in addition to Katz, are Justice Minister Yariv Levin (Shas's favorite), Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi, and Education Minister Yoav Kisch.

On the coalition side, appetites are growing: Otzma Yehudit is reportedly demanding the Housing and Interior Ministries, while Bezalel Smotrich (Religious Zionism) is claiming the chairmanship of the Knesset Finance Committee. This position was temporarily given to Ofir Katz (Likud) on Wednesday, following the resignation of Moshe Gafni (United Torah Judaism).

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has not yet made a decision. He is facing increasing pressure from his coalition partners, each seeking to benefit from the apparent withdrawal of the ultra-Orthodox parties, while maintaining a fragile political balance.