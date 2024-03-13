Israel to close Intelligence Ministry, Minister Gamliel to replace Akunis

Israel is set to close the Intelligence Ministry, replacing Innovation, Science and Technology Minister Ofir Akunis with Intelligence Minister Gila Gamliel, Israeli media reported Wednesday.

The Finance Ministry earlier recommended closing the Intelligence Ministry, along with nine others, amid fiscal considerations during the Israel-Hamas war.

The government is expected to approve the ministerial shuffle in a meeting to be held in Sunday.

Akunis has been selected to fill the vacancy left last year of consul-general of New York. Asaf Zamir of Benny Gantz's Blue and White left the position in protest of the government's judicial overhaul.