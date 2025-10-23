Israeli coalition blocks investigation into October 7 attacks

Israel’s governing coalition on Wednesday voted down a proposal to establish a formal state commission of inquiry into the October 7 Hamas attacks, a move that drew strong criticism from opposition lawmakers and families of the victims.

The measure, introduced in the Knesset’s State Control Committee, was supported by opposition parties but failed after members of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition opposed it.

The decision delays what many Israelis view as a necessary step toward accountability for the intelligence and security lapses that allowed the deadliest assault in the country’s history.

No representative from the Prime Minister’s Office attended the session. Opposition lawmakers accused the government of avoiding scrutiny, while coalition members argued that a state commission would be premature while security operations in Gaza continue.

Relatives of those killed in the October 7 attacks attended the hearing, holding photos of victims and demanding an independent investigation. “We were promised accountability,” said one member of the bereaved families’ group known as the October Council. “Instead, the government is burying the truth.”

The government is reportedly considering forming an internal review panel rather than an official state commission led by a retired judge, a move critics say would lack transparency and public trust.