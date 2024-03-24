Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant departed for an official visit to the United States on Sunday, where he will meet his counterpart Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin at the Pentagon.

Secretary Austin issued the invitation to Gallant, who is also slated to meet with a variety of U.S. officials, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.

His trip comes separate to the Israeli delegation led by Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer and National Security Council head Tzachi HaNegbi, who are traveling to the U.S. at the behest of President Biden to discuss the impending IDF group operation in Rafah.

Upon departure, Gallant referred to the ongoing political squabble over the conscription law, with Gallant calling on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and war cabinet minister Benny Gantz to seize the remaining window of time to reach a broad consensus in the government on the bill. Gallant warned he would not support the existing legislation which the government will debate on Tuesday.

"I will not be party to any proposal that is not agreed upon by all parts of the coalition — and under my leadership, the security system will not abide by the legislation. Therefore, I do not stand behind the emerging proposal and will not support it."

Calling the legislation essential for the "existence and success" of the IDF, Gallant said that in the meetings that have taken place so far the parties have not budged from their political positions.