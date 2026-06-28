Israeli delegation to travel to Washington to defend Israel's interests in Iran nuclear negotiations

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the framework agreement signed Friday between Israel, Lebanon, and the United States a "historic success for Israel" on Saturday evening. During a press conference, he stated that this text could pave the way for a future peace agreement between the two countries, while guaranteeing the security interests of the Hebrew State.

The Israeli Prime Minister stated that the IDF will maintain its security zone in southern Lebanon for as long as necessary. "We will continue to maintain it until Hezbollah and other terrorist organizations are disarmed and there is no longer any threat to Israel from Lebanon," he declared.

According to Netanyahu, the agreement also constitutes “a major blow to Iran and Hezbollah.” “Iran, Hezbollah, and the other terrorist organizations will no longer have any status, involvement, or role in Lebanon,” he stated.

The Prime Minister specified that Israel will withdraw from two limited sectors as part of a pilot project involving the deployment of the Lebanese army and the process of Hezbollah's disarmament, while retaining the rest of the buffer zone. He also insisted that the IDF will maintain its freedom of action to neutralize any threat, whether immediate or emerging.

Benjamin Netanyahu also announced the imminent dispatch of an Israeli delegation to Washington in order to defend Israel's security interests within the framework of ongoing negotiations between the United States and Iran regarding the Iranian nuclear program. "We are not a party to this agreement, but that does not mean we have no interests," he said.

Finally referring to Iran, the Prime Minister believed that the Israeli-American military operations had created “the conditions” for future regime change in Tehran. Regarding Gaza, he stated that the IDF had dismantled most of Hamas’s military capabilities, while acknowledging that the terrorist movement still retains some civilian capabilities and a presence on the ground.

Regarding the upcoming legislative elections, scheduled for no later than October 27, Benjamin Netanyahu also announced his intention to form “a broad national government” in case of victory. “I intend to set up a broad national government, neither a right-wing government, nor a left-wing government dependent on Arab parties,” he declared, marking a notable shift in his political strategy ahead of the upcoming vote.