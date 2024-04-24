Israeli diaspora minister expresses support for Trump, criticizes Biden

Israel's Diaspora Minister, Amichai Chikli, sparked controversy on Wednesday by stating that he would vote for Donald Trump if he had the opportunity in the upcoming U.S. presidential election.

Speaking to Kan Radio, Chikli, a member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party, expressed concerns about the perceived lack of strength in U.S. leadership under President Joe Biden.

Citing what he views as Biden's initial reluctance to confront Hezbollah and Iran during recent conflicts, Chikli asserted, "The U.S. is not projecting strength under his leadership, and it's harming Israel and other countries."

He added, "If I were an American citizen with the right to vote, I'd vote for Trump and Republicans."

i24NEWS Screenshot

Chikli's remarks come shortly after the U.S. Senate approved billions in military aid to Israel.

Despite acknowledging Biden as a friend of Israel, Chikli criticized the president, stating, "He's under intense pressure that is affecting him and creating real damage to relations between the countries."