Israeli diaspora minister expresses support for Trump, criticizes Biden

Chikli, a member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party, expressed concerns about the perceived lack of strength in U.S. leadership under President Joe Biden

Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli speaks at a conference.
Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli speaks at a conference.Tomer Neuberg/Flash90

Israel's Diaspora Minister, Amichai Chikli, sparked controversy on Wednesday by stating that he would vote for Donald Trump if he had the opportunity in the upcoming U.S. presidential election. 

Speaking to Kan Radio, Chikli, a member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party, expressed concerns about the perceived lack of strength in U.S. leadership under President Joe Biden.

Citing what he views as Biden's initial reluctance to confront Hezbollah and Iran during recent conflicts, Chikli asserted, "The U.S. is not projecting strength under his leadership, and it's harming Israel and other countries." 

He added, "If I were an American citizen with the right to vote, I'd vote for Trump and Republicans."

Israel's Minister of Diaspora affairs and Minister for Social Equality Amichai Chikli sits down for an interview at i24NEWS Studios in Tel Aviv, Israel.i24NEWS Screenshot

Chikli's remarks come shortly after the U.S. Senate approved billions in military aid to Israel.

Despite acknowledging Biden as a friend of Israel, Chikli criticized the president, stating, "He's under intense pressure that is affecting him and creating real damage to relations between the countries."

