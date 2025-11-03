Israeli former top legal officer arrested along with former chief prosecutor for obstruction of justice

Overnight into Monday, Israeli police arrested outgoing Military Advocate General Major General Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi together with former Chief Military Prosecutor Colonel Matan Solorash, on suspect of obstruction of justice and breach of trust after the former's dissapearance on Sunday.

Both will be brought Monday morning to court for a remand hearing.

According to correspondences and testimonies received by the police, Solorash knew about the involvement of the Military Advocate General in leaking the video from IDF base Sde Teiman, but did not report it when an internal investigation was requested within the IDF.

Minister Ben-Gvir and Prisons Service Commissioner Kobi Yaakobi have decided that Tomer Yerushalmi will be held in a detention cell under increased supervision.

"This is the beginning of a massive investigation," a military source said. It is suspected that Tomer-Yerushalmi's disappearance incident was pre-planned and intended to enable the disappearance of her mobile phone.

In addition, i24NEWS reported that the investigation revealed there are additional individuals involved from within the prosecution, including about ten senior officers, and that those involved held conversations on WhatsApp ahead of the leak.

Yerushalmi was located on the beach after long hours during which there were serious concerns for her life, following a letter she left for her family and her car being found abandoned near Hof HaTzuk in Tel Aviv.

About 40 minutes after the announcement that the search had begun, contact was made with her, and later she was located in civilian clothes, sitting about 300 meters from her vehicle. Afterwards, she contacted her husband, apparently from another person's phone.