Israeli government unanimously approves appointment of David Zini as next Shin Bet Chief

After a prolonged political struggle, the Israeli government on Tuesday evening unanimously approved the appointment of Maj. Gen. (res.) David Zini as head of the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) for a five-year term. Zini is set to assume his post on October 5, 2025.

A statement from the Prime Minister’s Office highlighted Zini’s extensive military career, noting his service in elite IDF units and key command roles, including as a fighter in Sayeret Matkal, commander of Battalion 51 in the Golani Brigade, commander of the Egoz Unit, founder of the Commando Brigade, and head of multiple training commands.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised Zini’s appointment, emphasizing the need for new leadership in the wake of October 7. “His critical thinking, operational experience, and ability to adapt systems to a changing reality make him the most suitable person to lead the Shin Bet at this time,” Netanyahu said.

The decision, however, has already sparked legal action. The Movement for Quality Government has filed a petition with the Supreme Court, asking for an interim order to halt Zini’s assumption of the role and demanding the government explain why the appointment should not be rescinded.

The petition claims the appointment process was flawed, citing issues of eligibility and government discretion, and argues that these flaws undermine public trust in the Shin Bet, an agency tasked with acting independently and apolitically. The group also criticized the Advisory Committee for Senior Appointments (the Grunis Committee), alleging it failed to properly evaluate the integrity of both the Prime Minister and Zini.