Israeli Justice Minister refuses to recognize supreme court president, claims “illegal process”

In a highly charged interview aired Saturday evening on Kan 11, Israeli Justice Minister Yariv Levin declared he does not recognize Supreme Court President Yitzhak Amit, challenging the legitimacy of his appointment and escalating tensions between Israel’s executive and judicial branches.

"Judge Amit is not the president of the Supreme Court—I do not recognize him and will not recognize him because he was elected through an invalid and illegal process," Levin told journalist Ayala Hasson, referring to the judicial selection process that he says bypassed proper legal and governmental channels.

Levin accused the judiciary of “imposing their appointments” on the justice system and criticized the longstanding structure of the court.

“If I legitimize this, it will continue and the system will continue. I’m not willing to accept the system that existed before, where they did whatever they wanted,” he said.

The minister further accused the court of overreach, alleging that justices have "trampled on the Knesset, the government, and the public," reflecting ongoing criticisms from the government that the judiciary exercises disproportionate influence over policy decisions.

Pointing to a recent petition by Minister Yitzhak Wasserlauf on what he called "outrageous selective application" of justice—which was rejected by the court—Levin emphasized what he views as the urgent need for reform. “The root of the problem with the judiciary lies in the composition of the Supreme Court’s justices,” he said.

Despite opposition and public outcry, Levin touted recent changes to the Judicial Selection Committee as a major victory for his camp. "After they said the reform was already dead, I managed to push through a historic change," he claimed. He also pointed out that under his tenure, dozens of judges have been appointed to the district courts—some, he said, who were previously dismissed as outsiders.

This latest statement from the justice minister comes amid continued political and public friction over Israel’s judicial overhaul efforts, which have drawn both domestic protest and international scrutiny.

The Supreme Court and President Amit have not yet publicly responded to Levin’s comments.