The Knesset plenum on Monday approved the Death Penalty for Terrorists Bill, 2026, in its second and third readings, marking the final stage before it becomes law. The legislation passed with 62 members voting in favor, 48 opposing, and one abstention.

The bill, introduced by MK Limor Son Har-Melech, MK Nissim Vaturi, and other lawmakers, sets out new legal provisions under which individuals convicted of certain acts of terrorism resulting in death could face capital punishment.

Under the legislation, the minister of defense will instruct the IDF commander in the West Bank to amend existing security orders. The revised framework stipulates that a non-Israeli resident who “intentionally causes the death of a person in an act of terrorism” will be sentenced to death, unless a military court identifies special circumstances warranting life imprisonment instead.

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The law also removes several procedural limitations on imposing the death penalty. It states that a military court’s authority to issue such a sentence will not depend on a request from the prosecution, a unanimous decision by judges, or specific rank requirements among the panel. In addition, the IDF commander in the region will not be authorized to pardon or commute a death sentence issued under the law.

Further amendments to Israel’s Penal Law establish that individuals who cause death “with the aim of negating the existence of the State of Israel in circumstances of an act of terrorism” may be sentenced to death or life imprisonment. The legislation also provides that the death penalty, where imposed, will be carried out by hanging within 90 days of the sentence becoming final, with the prime minister authorized to request a delay of up to 180 days for special reasons.

The bill includes additional provisions restricting the government’s ability to release individuals convicted, suspected, or accused of offenses punishable by death. It also outlines conditions for detention, limits access to inmates sentenced to death, and mandates confidentiality surrounding executions while ensuring victims’ families are informed of execution dates.

According to the explanatory notes, the proposal was driven by the view that existing penalties do not serve as an effective deterrent. “Experience shows that this penalty does not deter terrorists,” the notes state, adding that some offenders have been released in prisoner exchanges and returned to militant activity. The legislation argues that “this penalty will serve as a deterrent and thus prevent further acts of terrorism.”