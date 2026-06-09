Israeli ministers clash as cabinet debates Iran response and Lebanon

Israeli ministers held a cabinet meeting Monday night to assess the brief exchange of fire with Iran and the ongoing campaign against Hezbollah in Lebanon, with ministers offering divergent views on how to proceed on both fronts.

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar warned that Hezbollah was attempting to draw Israel into a war of attrition, while Minister Zeev Elkin struck a more measured tone, saying Israel had managed to respond militarily in Iran without appearing to undermine the ongoing nuclear negotiations. Minister Orit Strock argued that territorial pressure remained the most effective lever against Hezbollah, saying the organization "understands when you take its territory."

The meeting took a sharper edge when National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir called for a more unconventional approach, proposing that Israel begin detaining Hezbollah members' wives and youth and placing them in dedicated terrorist prisons. "That's what hurts them the most," he said.

On Iran, former Shin Bet chief and current minister Avi Dichter said Israel should hit harder in any future round. "In the next round with Iran, we need to hit them even harder," he said. Minister Yitzhak Wasserlauf went further, calling for a disproportionate response in Lebanon and demanding significantly more munitions funding, directly calling out Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich by name. "Smotrich needs to open the purse strings and wake up," he said.

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Defense Minister Israel Katz backed the calls for increased military funding, saying the treasury needed to provide substantially more resources to the IDF and that ammunition stockpiles had to be urgently expanded.