Israeli poll reveals divide in preference between Trump and Biden

A recent poll conducted by the Israel Democracy Institute sheds light on the preferences of Israelis regarding the leadership of the United States, with findings indicating a majority favoring former President Donald Trump over current President Joe Biden.

According to the survey, 43 percent of Israelis expressed a preference for Donald Trump as President of the United States, citing perceptions of his policies as more aligned with Israel's interests.

In contrast, 32 percent of respondents indicated a preference for Joe Biden's presidency.

The poll highlighted a notable disparity in preferences between different segments of the Israeli population.

Among Jewish respondents, Trump garnered more support, with 43 percent favoring his leadership, compared to 32 percent in favor of Biden.

Conversely, among Arab respondents, a significant majority (68 percent) perceived no significant difference between the two candidates.

Further analysis of the data reveals a clear divide based on political orientation. Israelis identifying as left-wing tend to express greater support for President Biden, while those identifying as right-wing lean towards favoring former President Trump.

Interestingly, among Israelis identifying as centrist, the preference appears to tilt slightly towards Biden.