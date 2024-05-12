Israeli poll reveals divide in preference between Trump and Biden

43 percent of Israelis expressed a preference for Donald Trump as President of the United States, citing perceptions of his policies as more aligned with Israel's interests

i24NEWS
3 min read
Joe Biden and Donald Trump
Joe Biden and Donald TrumpAP

A recent poll conducted by the Israel Democracy Institute sheds light on the preferences of Israelis regarding the leadership of the United States, with findings indicating a majority favoring former President Donald Trump over current President Joe Biden.

According to the survey, 43 percent of Israelis expressed a preference for Donald Trump as President of the United States, citing perceptions of his policies as more aligned with Israel's interests. 

Video poster

In contrast, 32 percent of respondents indicated a preference for Joe Biden's presidency. 

The poll highlighted a notable disparity in preferences between different segments of the Israeli population.

Miriam Alster/Flash90
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with United States President Joe Biden in Tel Aviv,Miriam Alster/Flash90

Among Jewish respondents, Trump garnered more support, with 43 percent favoring his leadership, compared to 32 percent in favor of Biden. 

Conversely, among Arab respondents, a significant majority (68 percent) perceived no significant difference between the two candidates.

Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90
Israeli supporters of Donald Trumps wave US and Israeli flags to support his candidacy for the presidential in Jerusalem on October 27, 2020Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90

Further analysis of the data reveals a clear divide based on political orientation. Israelis identifying as left-wing tend to express greater support for President Biden, while those identifying as right-wing lean towards favoring former President Trump. 

Interestingly, among Israelis identifying as centrist, the preference appears to tilt slightly towards Biden.

This article received 0 comments