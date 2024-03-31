Israeli spokesman Eylon Levy resigns from Prime Minister's Office

Eylon Levy, the English-language spokesman at the Prime Minister's Office who was suspended three weeks ago, has officially stepped down from his role.

Levy, known for his resonant voice and articulate communication, was suspended following a tweet responding to remarks by British Foreign Secretary David Cameron regarding aid to Gaza.

The suspension came after the British Foreign Office lodged a complaint about the tweet.

Taking to social media, Levy updated his profile on X to reflect his new status as a "Former Israeli Government Spokesman." In a tweet, he stated, "You don’t need to be a spokesperson to speak up for Israel," and in a separate Hebrew tweet, announced that he and his public diplomacy team are embarking on an "independent path."

In an interview with The Times of Israel earlier on Sunday, Levy expressed his disbelief that his suspension was solely due to the tweet, emphasizing that he merely communicated government policy and facts.

Regarding speculation that his suspension was prompted by Sara Netanyahu, Levy clarified that he had never met her or spoken to her. He dismissed reports suggesting her involvement in seeking his ouster, emphasizing that such claims were unfounded.

Reflecting on his role in public diplomacy for Israel, Levy emphasized the challenges posed by the information landscape, particularly in countering narratives propagated by entities like Hamas and the United Nations.

He underscored the urgency of advocating for Israel's interests in the face of persistent misinformation and anti-Israel sentiment. Despite his resignation from the official spokesperson position, Levy expressed his commitment to continue advocating for Israel's cause through interviews, speaking engagements, and other forms of influence.

Levy's departure from the Prime Minister's Office marks the end of his tenure as a government spokesman but signals his determination to continue his advocacy efforts on behalf of Israel.

In a statement to The Times of Israel, Levy remarked, "I think I’ve been doing a decent job making the case for Israel. I’m needed in the trenches. I want to continue giving interviews and speaking and influencing. If it’s not going to be as an official government spokesman, it’ll be as a former government spokesman."