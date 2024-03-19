Israeli spokesman Eylon Levy suspended after UK complaints

Eylon Levy, a prominent English-language spokesman for the Israeli government, has been suspended from his position following complaints from the UK government, according to a report by Channel 12.

The suspension comes after Levy responded to a tweet by UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron on March 8 regarding aid delivery to Gaza.

Cameron's tweet stated, "We continue to urge Israel to allow more trucks into Gaza as the fastest way to get aid to those who need it."

Levy reportedly replied to Cameron's tweet, asserting that there were no issues with the capacity of aid trucks entering Gaza. This response prompted concerns from the British Foreign Office, which sought clarification on whether Levy's tweet represented Israel's official stance.

As a result, Levy has been suspended from his role and has been absent from work for over a week. It is unlikely that he will return to his position.

The news of Levy's suspension coincides with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's lamentation about the lack of proficient English-speaking spokespersons in Israel. This development also follows earlier reports suggesting that Sara Netanyahu, the prime minister's wife, sought Levy's dismissal over his past criticism of Netanyahu and his involvement in protests against judicial reforms.

Levy, who assumed his role after the Hamas massacre on October 7, has been known for his articulate defense of Israel in various U.S. and UK media outlets.

Prior to his government position, Levy worked as a journalist and served as an adviser to President Isaac Herzog.