Israeli State Prosecutor: dismissal of legal advisor as 'unprecedented threat' to law

State Prosecutor Amit Aisman issued a rare and strongly worded letter on Tuesday addressing the government's decision to dismiss Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, calling it an “exceptional and unprecedented event” that endangers the independence of Israel’s legal institutions and undermines the rule of law.

In his message to employees of the State Prosecutor’s Office, Aisman described the move as “contrary to the law” and warned it could erode the foundations of professional legal counsel in the government.

He commended Baharav-Miara for her unwavering integrity and commitment to the law, public interest, and democratic principles, despite ongoing political pressure.

Aisman cited a decision by Supreme Court Vice President Justice Noam Solberg, which upheld the binding authority of Baharav-Miara’s legal opinions unless formally overruled by a court. He stressed that the prosecution would continue to work in full cooperation with the legal advisor, based on her current legal standing.

Calling on his staff to maintain professionalism and independence, Aisman reaffirmed the prosecution’s duty to protect democracy and uphold judicial integrity. “We will continue to act to protect democracy and the regular functioning of the judicial system,” he wrote, urging his teams to stay focused on their core mission amid an increasingly fraught political environment.