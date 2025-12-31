Israeli Supreme Court issues interim order against continuation of State Comptroller's 7.10 reports

The Supreme Court issued an interim order on Wednesday against the continuation of State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman's work on the shortcomings of October 7, and ordered him to freeze his work on the matter.

The State Comptroller will no longer be able to examine matters pertaining to Israel’s policy and strategy, or issues that require a "broad fact-finding investigative inquiry." In the same decision, the judges determined that the State Comptroller will be prohibited from summoning individuals to provide testimony, details, or documents, and is also forbidden to publish any decision regarding those substantial matters.

Along with the interim order, the panel of the Supreme Court also issued a conditional order. Within this order, the justices of the High Court of Justice demanded that the State Comptroller explain why it is justified for him to be the one to investigate the core issues related to October 7th. In addition, he must clarify how he will safeguard the procedural rights of those being examined during the determination of personal responsibility for the failure.

The October Council updated that it welcomes the decision of the Supreme Court justices: "This is a correct, responsible, and necessary decision in light of the magnitude of the disaster and its consequences. The disaster of October 7th is the most serious failure in the history of the State of Israel. It cannot be investigated by means of a limited administrative review, lacking full investigative powers, the ability to summon witnesses, and absolute independence. Only a state commission of inquiry, by law, with a clear mandate, full authorities, and complete independence from the level being investigated, can get to the truth, determine responsibility, and ensure that we never return to that terrible day."