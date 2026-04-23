The Israeli Supreme Court began a hearing on Thursday to consider multiple petitions demanding the immediate formation of a state commission of inquiry into the October 7 massacre and the ensuing war.

The proceedings address three separate petitions filed against the government by the Movement for Quality Government in Israel, the Zulat association, and petitioner Hila Shay along with other complainants. The petitioners argue that only a formal state commission, which operates independently of the political echelon, can provide the accountability necessary to investigate the intelligence and operational failures surrounding the Hamas attacks.

The court is broadcasting the hearing live across its official digital and social media platforms.

The judicial panel is led by Supreme Court Vice President Noam Sohlberg, alongside Justices David Mintz, Yael Willner, Ofer Grosskopf, Alex Stein, Khaled Kabub, and Yechiel Kasher.

The legal proceedings have been marked by intense emotion and political debate. Outside the courthouse, clashes reportedly broke out between different groups of bereaved families.

Former Chief of Staff and Knesset Member Gadi Eisenkot issued a scathing statement, accusing the Netanyahu government of "evading responsibility" by blocking a state commission. Eisenkot noted that two and a half years after the massacre, the lack of an independent probe has allowed for "hollow slogans" while Hamas continues to rehabilitate its military and civilian power in Gaza.

"The government of 'absolute victory' is spreading slogans while Hamas recruits terrorists and rebuilds power," Eisenkot stated. "In the absence of a state commission of inquiry, it is easier to postpone and not take the necessary action."

Blue and White Chairman Benny Gantz also weighed in on the morning’s events, calling the sight of grieving parents clashing outside the court "heartbreaking." Gantz reiterated his call for the country to head to elections, advocating for the establishment of a "broad, Zionist unity government" to heal national divisions.