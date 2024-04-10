Israeli Supreme Court to review Haredi conscription case in June

The Israeli Supreme Court has announced that it will convene on June 2 to hear a case concerning the conscription of ultra-Orthodox, or Haredi, men into the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), as reported by Channel 13.

This hearing comes in the wake of the expiration of a temporary cabinet measure that previously granted a blanket exemption to ultra-Orthodox yeshiva students, which lapsed on April 1.

The government has sought permission to obtain independent legal representation for the forthcoming hearing, rather than being represented by Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, who has faced significant opposition from many within the government.

This request underscores the contentious nature of the issue and the divergent viewpoints within the political landscape.

The hearing will be conducted by an expanded panel of nine judges, a notable departure from the standard three-judge panel typically assigned to most cases. This decision reflects the complexity and significance of the matter at hand.

The case stems from a court ruling in 2017, which declared the blanket military service exemptions for Haredi yeshiva students as discriminatory and illegal.

Chaim Goldberg / Flash90

Despite the government's efforts, including attempts to find alternative solutions, it has not yet fully complied with the court's ruling.

In March, Attorney General Baharav-Miara instructed the Defense Ministry and Education Ministry to initiate the drafting process for members of the ultra-Orthodox community.

Additionally, she cautioned against any efforts to continue funding yeshivas that harbor students avoiding military service.