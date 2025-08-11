Israeli trade union opts out of planned national strike

Recommended -

The Israeli trade union federation Histadrut, along with employer representatives, announced Monday that they will not participate in the nationwide general strike planned for Sunday by families of hostages held in Gaza.

The families had called for the strike to protest the security cabinet’s decision, made Thursday evening after ten hours of debate, to expand military operations in Gaza, including in areas where hostages may be held. They warn the escalation could endanger the lives of the 50 remaining captives.

Following a meeting between the Hostages’ Families Committee, Histadrut chairman Arnon Bar-David, and private sector leaders, the union agreed to support workers’ “solidarity demonstrations” instead of halting work entirely.

“Beyond human lives, there’s also the economic impact,” said Anat, mother of hostage Matan Angrest. “The burden will fall on the very citizens we’re asking to stand with us on Sunday.” Einav, mother of hostage Matan Zangauker, emphasized the strong public backing: “We see the support in polls, on the streets, and in our weekend rallies. We hope Histadrut will join our fight.”

A similar strike on September 2 was blocked by a labor court, which deemed it a “political” action and therefore illegal. This time, the families argue that the military expansion will not only harm the hostages but also inflict “severe economic and social damage” on the country.

The committee is demanding an immediate, comprehensive deal to secure the release of all 50 hostages and an end to the war.

“Twenty-two months have passed,” they said, “and the government is prioritizing political survival over the fate of the hostages, the safety of the soldiers, and the future of the state.”

The cabinet’s latest decision approved Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s proposal to launch an operation to seize control of Gaza City, rejecting an alternative plan from the IDF chief of staff.