Israeli ultra-Orthodox party threatens to leave coalition on conscription issue

An official told i24NEWS that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was given an ultimatum on conscription exemptions by lawmakers from Israel's Degel HaTorah ultra-Orthodox political party.

Degel HaTorah lawmakers (MKs) last night told Netanyahu, "The conscription saga is your problem and not ours," adding, "resolve it, because without it, there is no coalition."

Netanyahu was said to have responded, "Baharav-Miara (the Attorney General) makes it difficult and causes problems. We had reached agreements with her and she backtracked."

The prime minister also reiterated that the veto which Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant gave to fellow war cabinet member, Minister Benny Gantz, made it difficult to find a solution.

In March, Gallant had said that "without the consent of all parties of the emergency unity government", he would not submit the conscription law as it is.

Since Israel's High Court issued an interim order to bar the government from providing funds to yeshiva seminaries with ultra-Orthodox students eligible military conscription, budgets for yeshiva seminary students were, i24NEWS received documentation demonstrating the halt of funding in practice.

According to the documentation, taken from a yeshiva seminary with 300 students, it appeared funding for conscript-age students will not be approved, amounting to a loss of about $27,000 monthly for the single institution.