An exclusive poll conducted by i24NEWS in partnership with the Maagar Mochot Institute has found that a significant majority of Israelis disapprove of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's recent decision to dismiss Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

The survey, which questioned 502 respondents, shows that 52% of Israelis consider the dismissal unjustified, while only 32% support the decision.

The poll highlights a growing political crisis amid ongoing conflict, with nearly half (49%) of those surveyed believing that Netanyahu's motives for the dismissal were politically driven, particularly concerning issues related to the conscription law and the stability of his coalition government. This contrasts sharply with the "professional differences" cited by Netanyahu as the reason for Gallant's ousting.

The public's reaction extends to the appointment of Israel Katz as the new Minister of Defense. A staggering 53% of participants deemed Katz unsuitable for the role, while just 21% expressed approval of his selection.

Furthermore, the survey indicates that nearly half (48%) of respondents believe this leadership change will negatively impact Israel's conduct of the ongoing war, compared to only 23% who see it as a beneficial move.

Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

Conducted on November 6 with a margin of error of 4.4%, the poll underscores a significant disconnect between the government's official justifications for Gallant's dismissal and the public's perception of the decision. This sentiment reflects widespread skepticism among Israelis regarding the leadership and decision-making during this critical period in the nation's history.