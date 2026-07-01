Jewish groups launch housing expansion in southern Israel during emotionally charged ceremony

The first phase of a major effort to rebuild Israel’s Gaza border communities has been launched, two and a half years after the October 7 attacks that devastated the region.

Jewish leaders from North America and around the world gathered at Kibbutz Ein Hashlosha this week for a cornerstone-laying ceremony marking the start of an ambitious construction project led by the Jewish Agency. The initiative, funded jointly by the Israeli government and Jewish philanthropic organizations, aims to build or rebuild 1,000 homes across the Western Negev.

The first 46 housing units will be constructed in Ein Hashlosha, one of the communities hardest hit during the attacks, where approximately 90 militants infiltrated and four residents were killed.

Major General (res.) Doron Almog, Chairman of the Jewish Agency, described the project as both a practical and symbolic step toward recovery.

“We start by building one thousand houses, expanding twenty kibbutzim, each with about fifty new homes,” Almog said. “A victory is continuing to build, continuing to flourish, bringing olim (Jewish immigrants) from around the world, and rehabilitating the south and north of Israel.”

Almog emphasized that the initiative is not only about building homes, but about restoring community life and national resilience. He also outlined a broader ambition to significantly increase the population of the Gaza border region, partly through encouraging Jewish immigration.

“It’s not about the housing, it’s about the spirit,” he said. “An exemplary society is the absolute victory; not on the battlefield, but in striving for excellence while never forgetting the most vulnerable: the bereaved, the hostages, and their families.”

The ceremony, however, also reflected ongoing public anger and unresolved tensions surrounding the government’s handling of the October 7 attacks.

During a speech by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, Eyal Eshel — whose daughter, IDF observer Roni Eshel, was killed that day — interrupted proceedings, accusing the government of failure.

“All Jews in the world need to understand that this government is causing an irreversible disaster here,” Eshel shouted. In response to a shell-shocked Smotrich professing his love to Eyal, the bereaved father yelled: “If you loved me, you would have protected Roni. Roni was burned. You don’t protect me, and you don’t love me at all.”

Eshel was among several protesters at the event, highlighting persistent demands for accountability. It is very rare that a politician is faced with a heckler from the public in a situation where they cannot hide and must face the criticism directly. Following the disruption, which lasted almost 10 minutes, Smotrich continued his remarks, noting the government’s financial commitment of approximately $330 million to support the rebuilding effort.

A significant portion of the project’s funding has also come from private donors and Jewish communities abroad, including major contributions from groups in Chicago and Florida.

Bruce Leboff, Chairman of the World Board of Trustees at Keren Hayesod, framed the initiative as a moment of unity amid global and internal divisions.

“Our history has always included disagreements,” he said. “But when the chips are down, we need to come together. Diaspora communities watched [October 7th and its aftermath] in horror, and rebuilding is both an honor and an obligation.”

As Israel continues to process the aftermath of October 7, the reconstruction of the Gaza border communities has become both a physical and symbolic undertaking. Backed by a partnership between the state and Jewish communities worldwide, the project seeks to rebuild the homes in the Gaza border and surrounding areas, in memory of the generation who were killed, and for the benefit of their children and grandchildren.