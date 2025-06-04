Judge upholds Al-Jazeera ban in Israel, citing security threats

The blackout continues for Al Jazeera in Israel, as Judge Rachel Barkai on Wednesday upheld the government's closure order against the Qatari news outlet.

The ruling came amid scrutiny over the channel's recent interview with former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert.

"I found no significant change in Al Jazeera's conduct," Judge Barkai stated. "The channel continues to air content that poses a real threat to Israel's security." She added, "Al Jazeera is not only glorifying Hamas but broadcasting material that maintains a dangerous link between the network and the terrorist organization, especially during a bloody war in which Israel is currently engaged."

Recommended -

During the hearing, Al Jazeera’s legal representative argued that the interview with Olmert—who spoke for nearly an hour on the network—contradicted the claim that the outlet serves as a mouthpiece for Hamas.

Judge Barkai dismissed the argument: "The fact that he appeared on the channel does not legitimize its overall activities, especially given the nature of other content being broadcast during this period of conflict."

In related developments, i24NEWS revealed in May that Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi privately acknowledged the key role of Netanyahu adviser Yonatan Urich in advancing legislation to shut down Al Jazeera’s operations in Israel. According to Karhi, Urich facilitated meetings with the Prime Minister and helped expedite the law’s approval.