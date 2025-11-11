Knesset approves the first reading of a death penalty law for terrorists

The Death Penalty for Terrorists Bill, proposed by Knesset Member Limor Son Har-Melech, was approved in its first reading in the Knesset plenum Monday evening.

During the debate, a heated and almost violent confrontation broke out between the chairman of the Hadash-Ta'al Party, MK Ayman Odeh, and the Minister of National Security, MK Itamar Ben Gvir, after Odeh said in his speech, "You will be gone, and the Palestinian people will remain."

"You wanted to carry out a transfer, and you failed — therefore you are in an ideological crisis." "You will be gone, and the Palestinian people will remain," he added in his speech that spparked the confrontation between the two MKs.

Thirty-nine Knesset members voted in favor of the proposed law, while sixteen voted against it. The bill will be returned to the National Security Committee for further discussion.

A proposal by MK Nissim Vaturi and a proposal by MK Oded Forer and a group of Knesset members were attached to the bill. The proposal stipulates that a terrorist who murdered an Israeli citizen out of motives of racism or hostility toward the public, with the intention of harming the State of Israel and the rebirth of the Jewish people in their land, shall be sentenced to death, and to this punishment alone.

In addition, the proposal amends the law so that a death sentence can be imposed in a military court by a regular majority of the judges, rather than unanimously, and it will not be possible to reduce the sentence of someone who has been sentenced to death in a final judgment.

The explanatory notes to the proposal state, "The Penal Code, 1977, prescribes a sentence of life imprisonment for the offense of murder. Experience shows that this punishment does not deter terrorists, as many of them assume that their prison term will be significantly reduced in deals involving the release of prisoners. Many terrorists have even reverted to their ways and continued terrorist activities after their release."

"Since imprisonment is not a sufficient deterrent, it is proposed to stipulate that the sentence for terrorists who have committed acts of murder will be the death penalty," it further stated. "This punishment is expected to serve as a deterrent and thus prevent the commission of further acts of terror."

"I watched for hours the ultra-fascist discussions that took place in the Knesset plenum, under the auspices of the Netanyahu-Ben Gvir government," MK Odeh said in a statement after the conclusion of the Knesset session.

"The death penalty law for terrorists is the ultimate proof that this coalition has failed miserably, and has failed to remove the Palestinian issue from the agenda," he added. "And it will never succeed. This law is the swan song of the occupation."

"Even if all the criminals and supporters of terrorism want to, even if they attack me, it won't happen. This government will fly, and we will remain, seven and a half million Palestinians and seven and a half million Jews, together. And the more they try to suppress us, the more we will multiply, the stronger we will become, the more we will break through," he said.

Knesset Channel broadcasts

Ben Gvir, who as mentioned handed out baklavas in the plenum after the bill was approved, said, "Those who murdered, raped and kidnapped our children and daughters do not deserve to see the light of day and should be sentenced to death."

"The death penalty law is not only a moral and just step, but also critical for the security of the state," he added.

The chairman of the Yisrael Beiteinu party, Member of Knesset Avigdor Lieberman, said, "A terrorist should die — on the battlefield or in court. The Yisrael Beiteinu death penalty for terrorists law has passed its first reading. Israel's security is a consensus. We are moving on to the next stage."

Shas party members decided not to vote for the law — all of them were absent. MK Yaakov Asher and MK Uri Maklev from United Torah Judaism voted against it. The Yesh Atid party disappeared from the Knesset during the discussion, except for MK Meirav Ben Ari, and did not want to vote either against or in favor.