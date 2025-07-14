Knesset moves forward on vote to dismiss Arab-Israeli lawmaker Ayman Odeh

Recommended -

The Knesset is set to vote on Monday on a request to remove Ayman Odeh, leader of the Arab party Hadash-Ta’al, who is accused by some lawmakers of making ambiguous statements related to terrorism. For the procedure to succeed, a qualified supermajority of 90 members of the Knesset (Israeli parliament) is required, a threshold that seems difficult to reach due to reluctance within the opposition.

At the origin of this initiative, Likud lawmaker Avihai Boaron relied on a message published by Odeh on X last January. In it, Odeh welcomed the simultaneous release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners, calling for an end to the "occupation" for both peoples: "We are all free beings," he wrote. Some lawmakers considered this an unacceptable equivalence between terrorists and hostages.

Odeh strongly denounced a the move against him that was led, according to him, by the right and the "Kahanists" (banned Israeli far right), and even accusing some opposition members of taking part in it. "They hate us more than they love democracy," he declared, urging his colleagues to choose between fighting or surrendering.

In the face of pressure, Odeh's team contacted several opposition members of parliament, notably those from Yesh Atid and Blue and White, to dissuade them from supporting the ouster. Such a procedure, they said could later target other "dissident" lawmakers. They also warn that voting against Odeh would amount to betraying the opposition’s liberal electorate.

During the preliminary discussions in the committee ascertaining whether his removal is justified, representatives of the coalition, as well as some members of the opposition's Yisrael Beitenu, Yesh Atid, and Blue and White, supported the initiative. However, several parliamentarians from these same parties have since indicated that they would refuse to vote in favor of the removal, casting doubt on the ability to secure the required majority.

Legally, the Knesset's legal advisor, Sagit Afik, considered that the presented elements are not sufficient to justify an expulsion from the legislature. "This is a single statement, which does not prove either active or ongoing support for a terrorist organization," she said.