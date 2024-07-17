Knesset rejects bill to establish a state commission of inquiry into October 7

The Knesset (Israeli parliament) plenum rejected on Wednesday a bill to establish a state commission of inquiry into the failures of the October 7 tragedy, with 53 opponents versus 51 supporters.

The proposed legislation stated that "establishing a state commission of inquiry at this time will not only help Israel learn lessons and defend it in international courts, but also strengthen trust and increase transparency between elected officials and the public. This is a long and complex process that should be started as soon as possible for a true victory."

Knesset member Orit Farkash-Cohen, who introduced the proposal on behalf of her National Unity party, stated that "Anybody who cannot take responsibility, learn from mistakes, and draw lessons is not fit to be a leader. The public deserves answers. From the bereaved parents, the heroic soldiers, and the families of the kidnapped. There is an urgent security need to learn from the failures in order to better prepare for the ongoing challenges from our enemies, so that such a disaster does not repeat itself."

"There will be no investigative committee chaired by Yair Lapid, Benny Gantz or any of their emissaries," Communications Minister Shlomo Karai said. "The question regarding the nature of the committee deserves to be discussed after the war. Let us win, let us bring the abductees home."

Opposition leader Yair Lapid replied, telling him: "You are right. I will not head the committee - because I will be part of it as a witness, because two weeks before October 7 - I was warned. I read the black material, and I knew that something terrible was going to happen."