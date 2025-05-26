Lapid accuses gov't of funding aid to Gaza through Qatari companies

Opposition Leader Yair Lapid leveled serious allegations against the government on Monday in the Knesset plenum, focusing on whether the State of Israel stands behind two companies, the Swiss Gaza Humanitarian Fund (GHF) and the American Safe Reach Solutions (SRS), which he claims were established for the purpose of organizing and funding humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

According to Lapid, it is possible that Israeli public funds are being used to finance humanitarian aid: "Is it the taxpayers' money that is funding humanitarian aid today? Were the Israeli security services sent by the Prime Minister [Benjamin Netanyahu] and the Finance Minister [Bezalel Smotrich] to redirect Israel's funds abroad, so that they would return to Gaza as aid?"

Lapid noted that on Sunday, GHF CEO Jake Wood resigned, writing in his resignation statement that "it is clear that it is not possible to implement this plan while also strictly adhering to humanitarian principles of humanity, neutrality, impartiality and independence, which I will not abandon."

"The important word is 'independence,'" said Lapid. "Jake Wood understood that they are playing him. The big question is whether they are also playing us."

Lapid called on the government to take responsibility for its actions. "If our tax money is already financing food and medicine in Gaza," he said, "why shouldn't we benefit from this in the international arena? Maybe [National Security Minister Itamar] Ben Gvir and [Settlements and National Missions Minister Orit] Strook won't like it, maybe Smotrich is afraid they'll find out he transferred the money, but the money has already been transferred."

In response, Netanyahu stated that "Israel does not fund the humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip."