Law passes for temporary shutdown of Al-Jazeera in Israel

The Israeli Knesset has passed legislation granting the government temporary powers to shut down foreign news networks operating in Israel if they are deemed to threaten national security.

The law, known colloquially as the "Al Jazeera law," passed with a substantial majority of 71 votes in favor and 10 against during its second and third readings in the Knesset plenum.

The legislation, spearheaded by Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi, aims to provide authorities with the means to prevent foreign news outlets from operating if they are believed to be detrimental to state security.

Karhi, a member of the hardline flank of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party, has affirmed that the Qatari-funded Al Jazeera news channel will be among the first to be shut down under the new law. He emphasized the government's commitment to curbing what he referred to as "Hamas mouthpieces" within Israel.

Kamran Jebreili / File / AP

Under the terms of the law, the Prime Minister and Communications Minister have the authority to order the temporary closure of foreign networks and seize their equipment if they are found to be "doing actual harm to state security." This move comes amidst concerns over foreign media outlets inciting terrorism and posing a threat to Israel's security, particularly during times of conflict.

Netanyahu's Likud party has announced its intention to act swiftly in implementing the new law, asserting that the closure of Al Jazeera will be carried out immediately.