Leading rabbi tells United Torah Judaism faction to dissolve Knesset

Israel may be heading towards elections after the leader of the Lithuanian ultra-Orthodox public, Rabbi Dov Lando, instructed members of the Degel HaTorah (Torah Flag) faction of United Torah Judaism to support a proposal to dissolve the Knesset, Israel's parliament, on Wednesday.

Lando is the head of the council of sages that guides the party, which is one of the two major ultra-Orthodox parties in the government, along with the Sephardic religious Shas.

This comes after a meeting between Likud lawmaker Yuli Edelstein and the ultra-Orthodox party, which was considered a failure by United Torah Judaism.

The Knesset Dissolution Law bill is expected to be brought up next Wednesday, with coalition parties set to hold talks and try to reach agreements. Despite reports that the ultra-Orthodox are considering withdrawing from the government and supporting the dissolution of the Knesset, the opposition did not bring the bill to a vote this week after Yesh Atid, Israel Beiteinu, and Labor announced that they will raise the bill.

The crisis, due to difficulties in passing the Draft Law bill, comes after threats from the ultra-Orthodox parties that they will step up their efforts after the Shavuot holiday if there is no progress in promoting the legislation. Along with Shas, United Torah Judaism has boycotted coalition votes for several weeks. Edelstein, the chairman of the Foreign and Security Committee, recently said that the chance of reaching an agreement with the ultra-Orthodox factions is "particularly low."

The Israel Defense Forces seeks to draft thousands of ultra-Orthodox men in yeshivas, centers for advanced Jewish studies, who were exempt from military service since the establishment of Israel. The war has brought the policy under scrutiny after hundreds of thousands of Israelis showed up for reserve duty, in some cases more than 200 days, and the strain of them, their families, and the Israeli public in focus. The Supreme Court struck down earlier efforts by the government to make the exemptions sanctioned by law, and the coalition has been unable to formulate a bill.