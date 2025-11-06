Legal advisor orders Gali Baharav-Miara to step aside from Sde Teiman probe

The Ministry of Justice’s legal advisor on Thursday ordered Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara to recuse herself from the investigation into the leak of a controversial video from the Sde Teman military base, citing a conflict of interest.

The decision follows reports that Baharav-Miara may be called to testify in the case.

The legal advisor ruled that anyone who might be called as a witness cannot oversee the investigation. “A person who will have to testify in this case cannot be responsible for the investigation,” the advisor said, adding that such involvement could compromise the value of their testimony.

He emphasized that access to the full investigation file by someone in this position could “diminish the probative value of their testimony, or even nullify it.”

The ruling notes a potential connection between the ongoing investigation and a prior inquiry into the video leak that Baharav-Miara supervised, requiring her to refrain from participation.

Following the decision, Judge Asher Kola has been appointed to oversee the investigation in her place. The move comes amid allegations from Minister of Justice Yariv Levin that Baharav-Miara may have deliberately closed a previous investigation into the leak to protect the military prosecutor’s office.

Baharav-Miara had strongly opposed her removal, insisting she had no conflict of interest. She was scheduled to appear before the High Court of Justice on Thursday but requested a postponement.

The decision was welcomed by Knesset member Avichai Boaron and the Lavi organization, who petitioned the High Court against Baharav-Miara. They accused her of actions that “tainted the investigation, led to the loss of crucial evidence, and constituted the most serious obstruction of justice ever seen in Israel.”

Critics drew comparisons to the historic Line 300 case, alleging a potential conspiracy involving the chief military attorney general to submit “false affidavits and false testimony” and obstruct the investigation and trial from the outset.