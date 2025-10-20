Likud MK: 'Witkoff and his group are leading us to hell'

Knesset member from the Likud party Amit Halevi attacked Witkoff and Kushner on Monday in an interview with Galei Tzahal, saying that "Witkoff, Kushner and their group are leading us to the gates of hell."

"The next step is to push us to the gates of hell; that's what it means to bring in the Qataris, the Turks, and the Emiratis. None of them will come when there's a Hamas gun pointed at their backs—that's clear to everyone, so these things are just illusions being sold to the public."

"Steve Witkoff should have realized long ago that the Middle East is not like running a business in Miami," said the Knesset member. "It's time for the West to understand a bit more deeply the enemy it faces and to respond accordingly."

Sunday night, CBS aired an interview with Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, the architects of the hostage deal and the formulators of President Trump’s plan to end the war in Gaza, on the program "60 Minutes."

"The way we structured the deal," they said, "we gave it enough leeway to avoid the technical difficulties that happened in the past and tried to define everything as much as possible. This put the ball in Hamas’s court and turned the Arab world against them, because now the Arab world supported [the deal] – and President Trump convinced Israel to support the deal. So within two weeks, instead of Israel, Hamas became isolated globally, and their Arab supporters pressed them to close the deal."