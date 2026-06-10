Likud Party emphasizes Netanyahu to run in upcoming elections, following Trump’s doubtful comments

Israel's ruling Likud party on Wednesday reaffirmed that Prime Benjamin Netanyahu intends to run in the next national elections, responding to speculation sparked by comments made by US President Trump about Netanyahu's political future.

In a brief statement, Likud said: "Prime Minister Netanyahu will run in the upcoming elections, and with God's help, he will win."

The statement came after Trump, in an interview with ABC News, referred to Netanyahu as a "wartime prime minister" while casting uncertainty over whether the Israeli leader plans to seek another term.

"It's an open question whether Netanyahu will run for re-election, if Bibi even wants to continue," Trump said.

"I don't know. He has had an amazing career. Does he want to continue? Very soon we will win the war one way or another. That's fine, just as I am a president during wartime," he added.

Beyond discussing Netanyahu's political future, Trump offered insight into conversations he held with the Israeli prime minister ahead of Israel's military strike on Iran, which took place amid sensitive negotiations between Washington and Tehran over a potential nuclear agreement.

"I don't want to do anything that will harm the agreement," Trump said he told Netanyahu, referring to the emerging nuclear deal. "But I told him, 'You have to use your own judgment. Just act according to your own judgment, but I don't want the agreement to be harmed.'"

Trump also commented on Israel's response to Iranian actions, saying he believed Israel's counterstrike was "unnecessary," while acknowledging the reasoning behind the decision.

"I understand why Israel carried it out. They wanted to show a response," Trump said. "When you are attacked, there really has to be some kind of response."