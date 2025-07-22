Mengistu discharged from hospital 5 months after release from Gaza

Recommended -

Avera Mengistu, who was held in captivity by Hamas in the Gaza Strip for more than ten years, has been discharged from Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv, five months after his long-awaited release in February.

Mengistu, now transitioning to a supportive living environment, had been receiving care and rehabilitation since returning to Israel as part of a broader ceasefire agreement with Hamas earlier this year.

His family released a statement to Hebrew-language media, expressing deep pride in his progress. "We are very proud of the journey Avera has been on since returning from captivity," said his sister, Alemnesh Mengistu.

"Despite the many challenges, he has undergone a meaningful healing process."

Mengistu, who has struggled with mental health issues in the past, crossed into Gaza in 2014 and was captured by Hamas. His case drew national and international attention, as he was held without access to medical treatment or contact with his family for over a decade.

Upon his release in February, his brother Ilan had spoken of the difficult road ahead for Avera, emphasizing the emotional and physical recovery required after so many years in isolation. Family members now say Avera is "excited" to begin the next chapter of his life outside the hospital.

While details about his current condition and future plans remain private, his release marks a significant milestone for both the Mengistu family and a broader Israeli public that closely followed his story for years.