Minister Ben Gvir takes frustrations to Twitter: "Hamas loves Biden"

In the wake of U.S. President Joe Biden's announcement regarding the potential withholding of offensive weapons to Israel if an extensive operation in Rafah ensues, Israeli political figures butt heads.

Minister Itamar Ben Gvir's incendiary tweet, alleging Hamas's affinity for President Biden, added fuel to the fire, drawing swift condemnation from opposition leader Yair Lapid.

Minister Itamar Ben Gvir responded to Biden's decision to withhold aid from Israel with a short and provocative tweet, "Hamas loves Biden."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1788458123436433783 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Lapid criticized both the minister's tweet and the government's handling of the situation, highlighting concerns about national security and the government's effectiveness in combating Hamas. MK Vladimir Blayak, a member of Lapid's faction, also weighed in, labeling the government as incompetent. Lapid took to X, saying "If Netanyahu does not fire Ben Gvir today, he is endangering every soldier in the IDF and every citizen in the State of Israel."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1788461584504721621 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Earlier, Biden emphasized that if Israel were to invade Rafah, the United States would halt the shipment of weapons to Israel, specifically those used in past operations in similar urban areas.