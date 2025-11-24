MK Ben Gvir and Police Commissioner Levi confronted on 'governance tour' of Negev village

The Minister of National Security Itamar Ben Gvir and Police Commissioner Dani Levi arrived overnight into Monday in the Negev village of Lakiya for a tour, as part of the "'New Order' operation to restore governance in the Negev."

They were joined on site by Knesset member Walid Al-Huashla (Ra'am) and the head of the Lakiya council, Sharif Al-Asad, who confronted Ben Gvir.

The Minister of National Security responded to the verbal confrontation, saying "Whoever is not good will be dealt with harshly; we came to remind everyone who is in charge."

"I am the one in charge here," he later emphasized.

"We are doing what hasn't been done for 30 years, we will not be deterred. I understand that there are residents who are finding it difficult — they should overcome it," he also said.

For years, Israel's Negev region has been known for its pervasive rates of violence and crime, even nicknamed Israel's Wild West.

According to the minister, the operation to restore governance in the Negev is expected to last several weeks and then expand to additional locations across the country.

As part of the operation, concrete barriers were placed Sunday night around the Bedouin communities in the Negev, "with the aim of preventing the escape and movement of criminals and weapons in the area."

The head of the Lakiya council, Sharif Al-Assad, told i24NEWS that the barrier "was a photo-op for Ben Gvir, plain and simple."

He added that there is a need to reinforce the police at night. "During the day you won't find people with weapons, these are people who have returned from supporting their families — the time is night," he said.

In a joint statement from the Ministry of National Security and the police issued Sunday night, it was stated that nine suspects had been arrested in connection with shooting incidents.

Southern District Commander, Chief Superintendent Haim Bubelil said, "The operation will continue to ensure the safety of residents in the towns and villages."

Meanwhile, on Sunday night a shooting incident occurred near Tel Aviv University. Two men were injured, one seriously and one moderately, and were evacuated for medical treatment. The background to the incident is apparently criminal.

About an hour after the incident, a man was shot dead in the city of Umm al-Fahm. The police have launched an investigation into the circumstances of the incident, which also appears to be criminal in nature.