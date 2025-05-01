Months before, lawmakers requested to discuss issue of fires but were denied

Two months before the current fires ravaging the Jerusalem area, Israeli media revealed on Thursday that opposition lawmakers requested discussions on preparing for extreme weather events and fires.

This came in the context of the January fires in California. Due to the lawmakers' status as part of the opposition, reports said, the coalition did not advance the issue and no discussions were held.

The letter was signed by Members of Knesset (Israeli parliament) Gilad Kariv, Yorai Lahav-Hertzan, Naor Shiri, Meirav Ben-Ari, Hamad Amar, Matan Cohen, Mati Tziparti Harkabi, Walid Alohashleh, Walid Taha. and Yosef Atauna.

Among other things, the lawmakers wrote in their letters to Ya'akov Asher, chairman of the Interior and Environmental Protection Committee: "The fires in the United States have demonstrated the destructive crimes of climate change around the world. A discussion should be held to review Israel's readiness to deal with extreme climate events, with an emphasis on the outbreak of fires."

The Knesset spokesperson responded to the report, confirming that "on January 14, 2025, a request was received from several Knesset members in the Interior and Environmental Protection Committee to hold a discussion on Israel's preparedness for major fires. The Knesset members were informed that this issue is under the jurisdiction of the National Security Committee, and therefore the discussion should take place there. Following the clarification, the Knesset members redirected their request to the National Security Committee on February 6. "

So far, three suspects have been arrested for involvement in arsons. Meanwhile, security forces have identified calls on Palestinian networks in recent hours encouraging arsons. There are still six active fire sites in the Jerusalem hills, with over 120 fire teams operating.

In addition, the Fire and Rescue Services announced that firefighters will not be able to participate in securing Independence Day events, for which there is a requirement for a quota of firefighters. Consequently, Independence Day events were canceled throughout the country.