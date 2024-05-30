National Unity Party submits bill to dissolve Knesset, pushes for new elections

Israel's National Unity Party MK Pnina Tamano-Shata submitted a bill today to dissolve the Knesset.

This initiative is part of party leader Benny Gantz's broader strategy to call for new elections by October, marking one year since the tragic Hamas massacre.

Tamano-Shata emphasized the urgency of the situation, stating, "The 7th of October is a disaster that requires us to go back in order to receive the public's trust, to establish a broad and stable unity government that can lead us safely in the face of the enormous challenges in security, the economy, and, above all, in Israeli society. Submitting the bill now will allow us to bring it up in the current session."

This development follows Gantz's ultimatum to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu two weeks ago. Gantz demanded a comprehensive strategic plan for addressing the ongoing conflict, which included bringing home hostages, dismantling the Hamas regime, and stripping the Gaza Strip of its militant capabilities. Additionally, he called for the establishment of a new administrative structure involving American, European, Arab, and Palestinian cooperation to manage the Strip civilly. Gantz also emphasized the need for Israeli security control, the rehabilitation of the Western Negev, and the normalization of relations with Saudi Arabia.

Ministry spokesman Benny Gantz

Gantz's plan seeks to return residents of the north to their homes by September 1 and promote a national service plan to ensure all Israelis contribute to the nation's security and well-being. He asserted, "In any case, we will pursue Hamas and all our enemies, everywhere, and at any time. Security will remain only in our hands. We will not allow any entity to impose a Palestinian state but we will provide a horizon of hope."

Addressing Netanyahu directly, Gantz stated, "I have known you for many years as an Israeli leader and patriot: you know well what needs to be done. The Netanyahu of a decade ago would have done the right thing. Are you capable of doing the right action and the patriotic act also today? The people of Israel are watching you. You must choose between Zionism and cynicism, between unity and division, between responsibility and neglect – and between victory and disaster."

"If you prefer the national over the personal and choose to walk in the paths of Herzl, Ben-Gurion, Begin, and Rabin – you will find in us partners for the struggle. But if you choose to walk in the paths of zealots and lead the whole nation into the abyss – we will have to resign from the government. We will appeal to the people and establish a government that will have the trust of the people. We will form a government based on broad unity, which will bring about real correction and victory," Gantz declared.