Netanyahu address before Congress 'not likely' - report

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is not likely to be invited to speak before U.S. Congress, an Israeli outlet reported Thursday, one day after the Republican speaker said he was mulling extending such an invitation.

Also on Thursday, U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson confirmed reports that he was “considering” inviting Netanyahu to address Congress amid Israel's war in Gaza against the Palestinian terrorists of Hamas.

“It’s one of the things that we have in mind and we may try to arrange for that,” Johnson said. “I think it’s very important for us to show solidarity and support with Israel right now in their time of great struggle and we certainly stand for that position and we’ll try to advance that in any way we can.”

This comes after top Democrat Chuck Schumer spoke against Netanyahu, expressing his lack of faith in him and calling for fresh Israeli elections.

According to U.S. officials cited by the Israeli website Walla News, Schumer's and the Democrats' lack of support for Netanyahu makes Johnson's plan unlikely to materialize.