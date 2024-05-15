Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday announced he had decided to advance a conscription bill drafted by Benny Gantz, which had passed its first reading under the previous government.

"In order to bridge the differences and bring about a broad agreement, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu decided to advance the draft law that passed the first reading in the previous Knesset," read the statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office.

Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

"The law was prepared by the defense establishment after thorough staff work and submitted by the then-defense minister, Benny Gantz" in 2022, continued the statement. "The Prime Minister calls on all parties that had previously supported the bill to join the proposal."

The decision comes just a day ahead of the High Court's deadline for the government to take legislative action on the conscription issue. The political maneuver also puts the onus on war cabinet minister Benny Gantz to back his own bill, after months of being at odds with Netanyahu and the Haredi parties over the issue.

Liron Moldovan/Flash90

Gantz, who in 2022 served as defense minister under the Bennett-Lapid government, had drafted the proposal which won support from the unity government parties. Gantz's immediate reaction casted doubt on whether he would back the move, calling the original proposal a "basis" for developing a universal draft, and insufficient given the post-October 7 reality.

Gantz addressed the prime minister in a post on X: "The State of Israel needs soldiers, not political exercises that tear the people apart during war. The Israeli conscription proposal that was agreed upon by the previous government was prepared by the security establishment as a bridging law and as a basis for the development of an Israeli service outline, in order to draft all sectors of society."

"The temporary mediation law that was submitted and which you want to pass now - was not satisfactory then, and is not relevant today in the reality after 10/7. The time for talk is over - it's time for action," Gantz wrote.

Gantz said he also expects the heads of the Haredi parties, as well as influential rabbis and community leaders to lend their support for enacting the draft within the ultra-Orthodox sector.

Yonatan Sindel / Flash90

At the time, ultra-Orthodox (Haredi) parties opposed the bill. It is not clear whether the Haredi parties will easily agree to the decision now, given all the political changes that have occurred since.

In a first reaction, a senior official from one of the ultra-Orthodox parties told i24NEWS in response to Netanyahu's decision: "It's a conscription law we can swallow."