Netanyahu appoints Tzipi Hotovely as head of Israel’s Public Diplomacy Unity

The Israeli government unanimously approved the appointment of Tzipi Hotovely, former Israeli ambassador to London, as head of the Public Diplomacy unit in the Prime Minister's Office.

She is expected to assume her position in about a week and a half.

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The previous head of the Public Diplomacy unit, Moshik Aviv, ended his term in October 2024. Since then the directorate has operated without a permanent head, even thought international media frenzy during the Iran war.

Hotovely holds a bachelor's and master's degree in law, and has held a series of senior positions in public service, including, Minister of Settlements, Minister of Diaspora Affairs, Deputy Foreign Minister, and recently served as Israel's Ambassador to the United Kingdom.