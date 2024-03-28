Netanyahu asks for 30-Day extension from High Court on Haredi draft issue

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has appealed to the High Court of Justice for a 30-day extension to the deadline for presenting a plan to increase ultra-Orthodox conscription, marking the fourth such extension sought by the government within 24 hours.

In a letter to the High Court, Netanyahu highlighted "considerable progress" made toward resolving the longstanding legal and societal issue but cited the ongoing war as a hindrance to dedicating the necessary time to finalize the plan.

The request comes after the government missed previous deadlines set by the court.

The proposed arrangement aims to establish "tracks and frameworks" to accommodate enlistees while preserving their lifestyle and ensuring that those dedicated to studying Torah can continue to do so, Netanyahu explained in the letter.

Opposition Leader Yair Lapid strongly criticized Netanyahu's request, accusing him of prioritizing coalition stability over national interests during a time of war.

i24NEWS

Lapid labeled the request an "insult" and emphasized that there is no justification for further postponement.

Netanyahu's plea marks the fourth delay requested by the government within the last day, underscoring the complexity and sensitivity of the issue surrounding ultra-Orthodox conscription.