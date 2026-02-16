Netanyahu coalition pushes fast-track bill on Yeshiva military exemptions

Prime Minister Netanyahu’s coalition is moving to accelerate legislation regulating military service exemptions for yeshiva students, a highly sensitive issue at the heart of coalition negotiations.

According to Channel 12, coalition officials have asked Miri Frenkel Shor, legal adviser to the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, to present a revised draft by the end of the weekend.

The push is aimed at locking in ultra-Orthodox backing for the 2026 state budget in its final readings. While the Shas and Degel HaTorah parties supported the budget’s initial readings and the accompanying Arrangements Law, they have made final approval contingent on passage of a law formalizing conscription rules for Orthodox students.

Several media outlets report, however, that the revised text may not be ready on time. The Orthodox news site Emess said talks have taken place between Frenkel Shor and religious representatives, but that drafting has yet to formally begin. Once completed, the bill is expected to be reviewed by senior rabbis before returning to committee for a vote.

The issue has fueled sharp political tensions. Avigdor Liberman, head of Israel Beiteinu, accused the government of making unacceptable concessions, arguing the proposal rewards draft evasion by expanding exemptions. Frenkel Shor has also voiced strong objections, warning the original draft undermines equality and national security, particularly provisions ending sanctions at age 26 and potentially granting retroactive immunity to students who previously ignored enlistment orders.