Netanyahu condemns ‘violence of any kind’ after High Court window smashed during right-wing rally

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday issued a statement condemning an incident that took place on Thursday during a right-wing protest in Jerusalem, where a window of the Supreme Court building was smashed.

The statement was prompted by the Israeli Judicial Authority announcing earlier Saturday that a law enforcement probe confirmed that the window was hit by an air gun or a slingshot as the protest took place; no suspects were detained yet.

"This is a grave and unprecedented incident," the judiciary said. "The fact that protest coincided with the incident, and the nature of messages heard throughout the protest against the Supreme Court are disturbing," the judiciary stated.

Netanyahu in turn said that he "strongly condemned any sign of violence of any kind, especially against any government authorities."

Netanyahu added that he "calls on public leaders and law enforcement agencies to condemn and act decisively against all manifestations of violence and incitement, without exception."

The backdrop to the incident is a political firestorm in Israel that sees a standoff between Netanyahu's government and the supreme court, as proceedings began to dismiss Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara and Ronen Bar, head of the internal security agency.

Opposition Leader Yair Lapid alleged that the incident was inspired by the Netanyahu government's "incitement" against the court, warning that rhetoric could lead to fatal consequences.

Justice Minister Yariv Levin, who speareheaded the campaign for judicial reform, put on hold, at least partially, after the October 7 massacre, said that he "strongly condemns" the shattering of window, adding that "violence of any kind is serious and wrong."